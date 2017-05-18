Baylor Softball Earns Six All-Region Selections for Third Straight Year

The Baylor softball team posted six student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Central Region teams, announced Thursday by the organization.

Lindsey Cargill earned a first-team selection, Kelsee Selman, Shelby Friudenberg, and Kyla Walker landed second team honors, while Ari Hawkins and Jessie Scroggins took third team nods.

Cargill earns her second career all-region selection, taking home a second-team award in 2015.

Selman saved her best collegiate season for her senior campaign, taking home her first all-region honors.

Friudenberg earned recognition for the third-straight season, earning second team in 2015 and first team in 2016.

Walker repeats a second team selection from 2016, holding pace on her record-breaking hitting clip through her sophomore campaign.

Hawkins picked up her second career all-region nod, previously landing a spot on the second team in 2015.

Scroggins rounds out the six honorees, repeating a third team selection in 2016.

After setting a new Baylor record with six selections in 2015, the Lady Bears have matched the program record each of the last two seasons.

Regional representatives meet the Monday before the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK to select the All-American First, Second and Third Teams.

Baylor faces Kent State on Friday in the Waco Regional, facing the Golden Flashes at 6:30 p.m. CT to kick off the team’s postseason run in the NCAA Tournament. The double elimination regional round features James Madison, Oregon State, and Kent State, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals round.