First Alert Weather Day for Thursday

Strong to severe storms will be possible across parts of Central Texas today.

Due to the slight threat for severe thunderstorms, a First Alert Weather Day will go into effect at 2:00 P.M. this afternoon. Here’s everything you need to know for your Thursday:

It was evident as the sun rose this morning that conditions were warm and muggy. The atmosphere is primed for the development of strong to severe storms today. Another dryline is setting up over West Texas, and is anticipated to drift eastward toward Central Texas. The dryline will be the focal point for thunderstorms. Storms will start off as isolated cells, and should eventually congeal into a squall line. However, it’s worth mentioning that a strong cap is in place over Central Texas. As we’ve experienced countless times this Spring, the cap could inhibit many locations from seeing storms.

Let’s walk through the basics of the so-called cap.

Imagine that you just filled up a balloon full of helium. Picture yourself letting it go inside of your living room. Your ceiling will act as a cap, hindering that balloon from floating any higher than the confines of your house. Now, imagine that the cap (or ceiling) weakens. The balloon would eventually soar into the air, carrying water vapor up and triggering the development of towering cloud… or thunderstorm. This is the scenario we will be dealing with across Central Texas this afternoon. Where will the cap weaken, and around what time? Those two factors will determine where and when thunderstorms develop.

Here’s what we are thinking at the First Alert Weather Center:

The cap should start to weaken as the dryline approaches San Saba County and Mills County. The timing should be around the early to mid afternoon (between 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.). This is why the First Alert Weather Day will start at 2:00 P.M.

Most of the storm activity should stay west of the I-35 corridor. However, if a storm is able to break the cap east of I-35, it will have a high potential of turning severe (and quickly). Are we ruling out the possibility of a few rogue storms east of I-35? No. But the likelihood of this happening is pretty slim thanks to that strong cap.

As we move into the evening hours, storms are forecast to form into a more organized line. This line of storms will have the potential of drifting over some of our northern-most counties, as well as the I-35 corridor. The greatest threats with these storms will be large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two. The tornado and flood threats are low, but definitely cannot be ruled out.

Storm activity should wind down by midnight or so.

Keep it with KXXV and the First Alert 25 Weather Team for more updates as we head into the afternoon and evening. We will make sure to send push alerts to your First Alert 25 weather apps when we feel it is necessary.

Have a safe Thursday, everyone!

