Baylor Baseball Ends Regular Season with Home Series vs. Kansas State

Baylor baseball finishes regular season play with a three-game Big 12 series vs. Kansas State at Baylor Ballpark this weekend. Games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT Thursday on FOX Sports Plus, 6:35 p.m. Friday on FS-Plus and 2:35 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.

SERIES?INFO

Date(s): May 18-20, 2017

Time(s): 6:35 PM | 6:35 PM | 2:35 PM CT

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: Baylor Ballpark (5,000)

TV: FS+ (Thu.-Fri.) | FSSW (Sat.)

Talent: John Morris (pxp), Pat Combs (color)

Radio: ESPN/KRZI 1660 AM?(Waco)

Talent: Derek Smith (pxp), Steve Johnigan (color)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: BU leads 44-25

Streak: KSU has won 2

Waco: BU leads 26-6

Manhattan: Tied 15-15

Neutral Site: KSU leads 4-3

Rodriguez vs: 1-2

First Meeting: March 28, 1966

Last Meeting: April 24, 2016

SERIES MULTIMEDIA

Live Stats: BaylorBears.com

Audio: BaylorBears.com

Video: BaylorBears.com

Twitter Updates: @BaylorBaseball

BAYLOR BEARS

2017 Record: 33-17

2017 Big 12 Record: 11-10

Head Coach: Steve Rodriguez

Career: 343-344 (14th season)

BU: 57-46 (2nd season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Aaron Dodson (.327)

2B: Richard Cunningham (12)

HR: Aaron Dodson (9)

RBI: Aaron Dodson (34)

SB: T.J. Raguse (5)

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

2017 Record: 27-25

2017 Big 12 Record: 6-15

Head Coach: Brad Hill

Career: 443-359-3 (14th season)

KSU: 443-359-3 (14th season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Will Brennan (.355)

2B: Quintin Crandall (12)

HR: Jake Scudder (13)

RBI: Jake Scudder (58)

SB: Jake Wodtke (12)

TEAM QUICK NOTES

*Baylor has won 14 of its last 19 games, 9 of its last 10 and 6 straight after going through a stretch of losing 8 of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor has won 33 or more games for 1st time since 2012 (49-17) and 12th time in the last 20 seasons.

*Baylor’s 33-17 record through 50 games is its best since a 39-11 start in 2012.

*Baylor had its 6th shutout of the season at UTSA, marking 1st time have 6+ shutouts in a season since 2000 (6).

*Baylor has hit 27 home runs in its last 23 games after hitting 14 homers in its 1st 26 games of the season.

*Baylor has 41 homers this season in 50 games, which are 7 more than its season output of 34 in 53 games in 2016. BU has 40 or more homers for 1st time since 2012 (46).

*Baylor qualified for the 2017 Big 12 Championship for the 21st straight season (since conference started in 1996) and only BU and Oklahoma have done so each year.

*Baylor led league with 15 Academic All-Big 12 choices.

*BU’s won 6 of its 11 3-game series in 2017 & 3 of last 4.

*Baylor has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better (18-9 in 2017) in all 18 seasons at Baylor Ballpark (since 1999) and is 415-191 all-time at the park.