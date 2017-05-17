Baylor Men’s Tennis Faces No. 10 Texas In NCAA Round of 16

For the 15th-time in the last 16 years, the Baylor men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tennis Championships Round of 16.

The seventh-ranked Bears will take on No. 10 Texas at 8 a.m. CT Thursday in round of 16 action at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

Baylor swept Lamar and No. 26 Cornell over the weekend in Waco at the Hurd Tennis Center to advance to the NCAA final site.

Baylor beat Texas, 4-1, in Austin on April 12 in Big 12 regular season play.

BU is currently 23-7 on the season and 9-3 in neutral site contests, but has lost 3 of its last 5 matches.

TEAM NOTES

• Baylor is 55-18 (.753) all-time in NCAA Championship play. BU is 12-4 in the round of 16 and 20-15 at the NCAA final site.

• The Bears are 13-7 versus ranked opponents and 3-3 against top-10 opponents in 2017.

• Baylor is 7-8 all-time in NCAA matches in Athens, Ga., including a 1-1 mark a year ago.

• Baylor, currently ranked No. 7, was ranked as high as No. 3 on April 4 after a 19-3 start.

• The Bears won the 2004 NCAA Team Championship, which was Baylor’s first team NCAA title in any sport.

• BU has now reached the round of 16 17 times, including 14 straight trips prior to last season’s second round exit.

• Baylor has 3 ranked singles players in No. 15 Juan Benitez, No. 50 Max Tchoutakian and No. 63 Johannes Schretter.

• BU is 19-11 in doubles points and 18-1 in matches when winning the doubles point and 5-6 when dropping the opening point.

• The Bears are 22-40 all-time against Texas, but have won 10 of the last 11 and 19 of the last 22 matches from UT.



Live scoring and video for the all the final site matches can be found at GeorgiaBulldogs.com. Complete meet recaps and video highlights can be found at the conclusion of each day of competition at BaylorBears.com.