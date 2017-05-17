Baylor Men’s Tennis Faces No. 10 Texas In NCAA Round of 16

SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...More >>
Baylor men’s golf made a late rally to win its first-ever NCAA Regional title, matching Stanford with a three-round total of 17-under-par 823 at the Stanford (Calif.) Regional.More >>
The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the 2017 regular season with a Top 25 matchup with the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks from Thursday to Saturday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
Baylor baseball finishes regular season play with a three-game Big 12 series vs. Kansas State at Baylor Ballpark this weekend.More >>
For the 15th-time in the last 16 years, the Baylor men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tennis Championships Round of 16.More >>
