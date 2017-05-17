Here's something to do in CTX this weekend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Here's something to do in CTX this weekend

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do in Central Texas this weekend? Here's a few ideas!

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Free Zumba Class
Temple Pure Fitness 
9 a.m. 

National Kids to Parks Day 
Waco Mammoth National Monument
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Food Truck Frenzy 
2 N. Main Street - Temple
10 a.m. 

Pints in the Park 
Brazos Park East 
2 p.m.- 7 p.m. 

Boots & Bandanas 
Schoepf's Old Time Pit BBQ 
6 p.m - 11 p.m. 

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Free Dental For Kids 
Kool Smiles - Killeen 
9 a.m. 

Armed Forces Day at #SundayFunday Farmer's Market
Killeen's Farmer's Market
11 a.m. 

CTAC May ArtJam!
Good Neighbor Settlement House - Waco 
1 p.m.


