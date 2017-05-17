Local wellness event free to veterans and their families

A local organization is offering a free wellness events to veterans.

Peak Performance is hosting "Kick-Start" a wellness event that is yoga-infused. The event is on May 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Family Martial Arts of Texas.

The organization said the event was perfect for anyone wanting to "de-stress their body, re-focus their mind, and invigorate their spirit."

The event costs anywhere from $49 to $79 per person, but the event is free to veterans and their families.

To sign up, visit their website.

