Local wellness event free to veterans and their families

WOODWAY, TX (KXXV) -

A local organization is offering a free wellness events to veterans. 

Peak Performance is hosting "Kick-Start" a wellness event that is yoga-infused. The event is on May 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Family Martial Arts of Texas. 

The organization said the event was perfect for anyone wanting to "de-stress their body, re-focus their mind, and invigorate their spirit." 

The event costs anywhere from $49 to $79 per person, but the event is free to veterans and their families. 

To sign up, visit their website. 

