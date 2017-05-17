Burglary caught on video, suspect recognized

A robbery in Killeen was caught on camera Monday.

The robber rang the door bell first to see if anyone was home before climbing the fence and stealing multiple items from the backyard shed.

The robber stole a smoker, a weed eater and multiple cans of propane tanks.

The couple filed a report with the Killeen Police Department and walked the neighborhood to warn their neighbors.

A neighbor recognized the robber as a contract worker who had been laying tile in an empty home next door to the couple's home. The robber was working at that site for about two months.

The robbery suspect seemed relaxed while stealing the items, causing Killeen Police to ask the couple if they knew the robber.

The homeowners believe the suspect had been scoping out their yard for some time and was aware of all the cameras except the one that caught him.

The couple have lived in the home for about 20 years.

The case is still under investigation.

