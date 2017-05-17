Sheriff's office: Marijuana plants, firearms seized in search

A search warrant executed in Freestone County lead to the finding of dozens of marijuana plants.

According to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office, the warrant was issued at a location on S. Highway 75 outside of Fairfield.

Deputies found 40 marijuana plants as well as Psilocybin mushrooms. Twelve firearms were also seized.

Courtney Rashad Perkins and Philip Morgan Ireland were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of service, manufacturing/delivery, and possession of marijuana over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces.

