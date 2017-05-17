Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect. 

Killeen Police say officers were dispatched to the Stone Hill Apartments located on the 500 W. Central Texas Expressway on a burglary call on Wednesday. 

The victim told police that the suspect had ransacked the apartment and stole several items. 

The suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored jeans, and has tattoos on both forearms. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 

