Impact of bill aiming to curb teacher-student relationships in TX

A bill that aims to curb improper relationships between students and teachers may soon become law in Texas.

Senate Bill 7 was sent to the Gov. Greg Abbott's desk after it passed the House and the Senate.

The bill expands the reporting requirements of misconduct to include principals. They would face penalties if they fail to report or don't report within a specific time frame.

Applicants for a teaching position would have to disclose whether the applicant has ever been charged, adjudicated or convicted of an inappropriate relationship.

In addition, there would be an automatic revocation of teaching certificate if offender receives deferred adjudication for an educator misconduct offense or any offense that would require them to register as sex offender.

Teachers would also be required to take a course that explains the appropriate boundaries between educators and students.

Belton ISD's Executive Director for Human Resources Todd Schiller said the proposed bill would not change many procedures already in place at the district, such as reporting incidents by different administrators and training teachers on appropriate behavior with students.

