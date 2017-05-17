Fort Hood's emergency alert system malfunctions, sending out ale - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fort Hood's emergency alert system malfunctions, sending out alerts to everyone in area

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

Fort Hood officials said their system malfunctioned during a monthly test of the emergency alert system.

They said that Fort Hood officials activated the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAAWS). The system malfunctioned and did not broadcast the correct test message.

They said that currently, no emergency situation exists, and they are currently investigating how the system malfunctioned.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly