Waco firefighter recovering in Dallas hospital after off-duty accident

A 17-year veteran of the Waco Fire Department is recovering in a Dallas hospital after he was injured in an on-duty accident.

Garth Goodwin suffered second degree burns and a severe spinal cord injury, according to the Caring Bridge page set up by the family.

According to the page, Goodwin was working on an elevated billboard sign and came into contact with high voltage power lines that caused him to fall.

He was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco then care-flighted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

On Monday, Goodwin had surgery to fuse portions of his spine.

According to Michael Robertson, President of the Waco Professional Firefighters Association Local 478, doctors said there is a low percentage that Goodwin will be able to walk away. Robertson said Goodwin is in good spirits and is already making plans on how he can return to the Waco Fire Department in some capacity.

If you would like to help or donate, click here. You can also donate to the Waco Firefighters Honor Guard.

