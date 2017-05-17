Waco car dealership victim of scam targeting Canadian car buyers

The Better Business Bureau said that a Waco car dealership was the victim of an imposter scam that targeted Canadian customers buying luxury vehicles.

The BBB said that learned about the scam when a Canadian consumer showed a fake website that used the Hilside Auto Sales, Inc. name. The website was scamming Canadians out of thousands by promising the sale and delivery of luxury vehicles.

When the BBB contacted Hill, he said he had also received several calls from Canadians.

“There’s a guy that is posing as Hillside Auto Sales, which is my car lot, but he’s got this fictitious Internet site up with all these elaborate cars like, BMWs and Bentleys,” Hill said.

BBB said that when they called the number on the fake website, a man who claimed to be Henry Lopez answered.

When questioned about the other Hilside Auto Sales, he said his business was different, but at the same location.

Lopez said that in order to receive the vehicle, the customer was required to wire more than $30,000. However, the vehicle never arrived.

Lopez also said that he will be issuing refunds to customers who didn’t receive the vehicle. When the BBB asked when they could expect that refund, he hung up.

One victim of the scam sent more than $108,000.

Constable Clint Edwards of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said his agency had received reports from consumers who were defrauded out of thousands of dollars. Constable Edwards said he was currently investigating the case.

