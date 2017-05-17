Car crashes into home after police chase

A Central Texas family is now displaced after an SUV slammed into their home this morning on 38th and Persimmon Dr.in Killeen.

Police say it started with an attempted traffic stop of the stolen SUV that a man was driving out of Austin.

The driver refused to stop, then led police on a chase that ended with the SUV crashing into a home.

Two people were sleeping inside a bedroom in the home at the time of the accident.

The home has been declared unsafe by a building inspector.

The suspect took off on foot and police are still searching for the suspect.

