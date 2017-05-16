Highlanders make dramatic comeback to win Region V Championship, qualify for JUCO World Series

The McLennan Highlanders claimed the Region V Championship and punched their ticket to the JUCO World Series with a 14-8 victory over the Weatherford Coyotes this afternoon in Lubbock.More >>
Baylor men’s golf turned in a record-setting performance to take a seven-stroke lead heading to the final round at the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Division I Texas Region award for Most Improved Player (Senior) on Tuesday.More >>
Baylor baseball had a program-record and league-high 15 student-athletes named to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the league announced Tuesday.More >>
