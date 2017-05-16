Baylor Men’s Golf Leads By Seven Strokes at Stanford Regional

Baylor men’s golf turned in a record-setting performance to take a seven-stroke lead heading to the final round at the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional. The Bears shot 15-under-par 265 in Tuesday’s second round at Stanford Golf Course.

Baylor’s 265 was eight strokes better than any team in the field and helped the Bears turn a six-stroke deficit against tournament-host Stanford into a seven-stroke lead. BU shattered the school record for an NCAA Tournament round by nine strokes, besting the previous record set in the final round at last year’s NCAA Kohler (Wis.) Regional. It was also the fourth-best round in any tournament in team history.

Sophomore Braden Bailey tied the Baylor record for lowest individual NCAA Tournament round with his 6-under 64 equaling Colton Turnquist’s third-round score at the 2005 NCAA Central Regional. Bailey’s 64 also tied the second-best round in any event in program history and made him the sixth BU player to break 65 and the first since Ryan Baca in 2006.

Bailey began with an eagle on the first hole, then added birdies on Nos. 7, 11, 13, 15 and 16 before his first bogey of the day on No. 18. Bailey’s record-tying round came one day after not counting toward the team score with a 6-over 76, and he now sits tied for 17th place at even-par 140.

Freshman Cooper Dossey contributed a 4-under 66 to move into third place at 6-under 134, which is the lowest 36-hole NCAA Tournament score in program history, breaking the previous record by four strokes. He trails the individual leader, Oklahoma’s Brad Dalke, by five strokes entering Wednesday’s final round.

Matthew Perrine carded a 3-under 67 to move into fourth place at 5-under 135 for the tournament, and Hunter Shattuck shot 2-under 68 for the second straight round and is tied for fifth place at 4-under 136. Shattuck was 1-over at the turn, but finished his round with three birdies and six pars on the back-nine. Garrett May carded a 2-over 72 to move into a tie for 46th place at 5-over 145.

The top five teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the 2017 NCAA Championships. No. 9-ranked Baylor (-18) leads tournament-host No. 4 Stanford (-11) by seven strokes, No. 27 (-5) Pepperdine by 13 strokes and No. 15 Oklahoma (-3) by 15 strokes. No. 21 Georgia Tech (E), No. 41 North Florida (E) and No. 45 BYU (E) are tied for fifth place, followed by No. 33 North Carolina (+6), Houston (+6), Ohio State (+22), UC Santa Barbara (+26), South Dakota State (+30) and Sacramento State (+30).

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor’s 15-under 265 was the fourth-best round in program history and broke the school record for best NCAA Tournament round by nine strokes.

BU’s 36-hole total of 542 is 28 strokes better than the previous program NCAA Tournament record set at 570 during the 2011 NCAA Southeast Regional.

Baylor’s 265 also tied the lowest round ever at the Stanford Regional, equaling San Diego State’s second round in 2012.

Braden Bailey tied Colton Turnquist’s 2005 NCAA Central Regional third round for best NCAA Tournament round in program history (64).

Bailey’s round was one stroke back of the school record in any tournament, set by Johnny Arreaga (63) in 1963.

Cooper Dossey’s 66 tied the third-best NCAA Tournament score in program history.

Matthew Perrine’s 67 tied the fifth-best NCAA Tournament round in program history.

Dossey’s 36-hole total of 134 broke the Baylor 36-hole NCAA Tournament record by four strokes. Three golfers set the record at 138, most recently by Payne Gniewek at the 2011 NCAA Southeast Regional.

Baylor leads the 13-team field in par-3 scoring at 1-under 2.98, ranks second in par-4 scoring at 6-over 4.06 and fourth in par-5 scoring at 15-under 4.50.

Baylor’s 43 birdies are three more than any other team in the field.

Hunter Shattuck leads the 75-player field in par-3 scoring at 3-under 2.70.

Shattuck’s 12 birdies are tied for second-most in the tournament, while Perrine’s 10 birdies tie for sixth and Dossey’s nine birdies tie for eighth.

Dossey is tied for third in par-4 scoring at 3-under 3.85, while Perrine is tied for fifth at 2-under 3.90.

Bailey and Garrett May are tied for eighth in par-3 scoring at even-par 3.00.

Bailey, Dossey and Perrine are tied for seventh in par-5 scoring at 4-under 4.33.

STAT OF THE DAY

265 – Baylor’s 265 was the fourth-best round in program history and shattered the previous school NCAA Tournament record of 274 set in the final round of last year’s NCAA Kohler (Wis.) Regional. The Bears’ four counting scores got to 15-under by posting one eagle, 22 birdies, seven bogeys and one double bogey.



WHAT'S NEXT

Wednesday's final round is set for tee times for the first and 10th hole beginning at 10 a.m. CT. Baylor is in the final group off the first tee and is paired with Stanford and Pepperdine. May has the first tee time at 11:15 a.m., and he'll be followed in 11-minute intervals by Bailey, Shattuck, Perrine and Dossey, respectively. Live scoring is available on www.golfstat.com.