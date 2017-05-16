Local tow truck drivers speaking out about job danger

Stephanie Bowles lost her husband of thirteen years, Scott Bowles, last week when he was struck by a passing car.

Scott was walking toward a disabled car he was going to tow when the passing car swerved, hitting him and amputating his leg. He died shortly after.

Bowles has now made a new vow to her husband to advocate for Slow Down or Move Over and possibly save another spouse from the same heartbreak.

"All it takes is a split second and you ruin somebody's entire life. It was a two-second incident that cost my husband his life," Bowles said.

Towing companies from all over the country have been donating to Scott Bowles' GoFundMe page to support his family.

Fellow tow truck drivers are also taking to social media to speak out about the danger that comes with the job.

Colton Monroe of Copperas Cove says he's been towing for just over seven years. He posted a video on Facebook recently that shows many drivers that weren't following the "Slow Down Move Over" law.

"I just thought it would be a good idea to make the video and try to make it aware to everyone else. Because there were a ton of people who I know that didn't know that was the law. So I decided, 'You know, I have a tow on the side of the road so I am just going to record this and see what happens,'" Monroe said.

Matthew Jarma is a part of the Central Texas tow truck family. He says the day will forever remain in the memories of fellow tow truck drivers.

"When I spoke to my wife later on that day, she sounded kind of somber on the phone which is not like her, and when I asked her what was wrong, she said this just became real. This happened in our backyard," Jarma said.

Jarma also recorded a video of the driver not moving over or slowing down. He wants to remind everyone that he, just like everyone else, has a family to go home to.

