Man arrested after robbing woman with children present in March

The Killeen Police Department said they have arrested a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that happened in March.

Police said 18-year-old Javon Cromwell was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On March 25, a woman agreed to meet Cromwell at the 1800 block of Lowes Blvd to buy a cell phone. The woman had her two children with her.

Police said Cromwell pointed a gun at the woman and demanded property. The woman complied, and he ran off.

Cromwell’s bond is set at $50,000.

