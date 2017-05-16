CTX law enforcement honors fallen officers

Central Texas law enforcement agencies are honoring the officers who died in the line of duty, as part of National Police Week.

In Texas, 17 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

In Bell County, a memorial was held on Monday to remember the fallen, and in McLennan County, a memorial will take place at Indian Spring Park at 11 a.m. Thursday.

This week is also a time where officers are being thanked by their services. Hewitt Police Department Chief James Devlin, for example, is giving something special to his officers every day this week.

