Man who died after being hit by truck identified

A man is dead after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning in Killeen. The man has been identified as 56-year-old Wayne Clark of Killeen.

According to the Killeen Police Department, the man was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Highway 190 just before 6 a.m. when he was hit by a maroon pickup truck just before the W.S. Young Drive exit.

The crash caused extensive traffic on the highway while police investigated.

