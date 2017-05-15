Baylor Baseball Plays at UTSA Tuesday

Baylor baseball heads to San Antonio for its final regular season midweek game vs. UTSA on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before its regular-season-ending Big 12 home series this weekend vs. Kansas State.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.

TEAM QUICK NOTES

*Baylor has won 32 or more games for 1st time since 2012 (49-17) and 15th time in the last 22 seasons.

*Freshman C Shea Langeliers & Junior RHP Troy Montemayor were named Big 12 Newcomer and Co-Pitcher of the Week, respectively, on May 15.

*Baylor has won 13 of its last 18 games, 8 of its last 9 & 5 straight after going through a stretch of losing 8 of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor is 13-8 away from Baylor Ballpark this season (11-7 on road, 2-1 in neutral sites).

*Baylor is 10-3 in midweek games this season.

*Baylor posted its 1st road sweep of the season and 1st since April 13-15, 2012 at Kansas State.

*Baylor has won back-to-back Big 12 road series for the first time since 2012 on April 5-7 at Missouri and April 13-15 at Kansas State.

*Baylor has hit 24 home runs in its last 22 games after hitting 14 homers in its 1st 26 games of the season.

*Baylor has 38 home runs this season through 49 games, which are 4 more than its season output of 34 in 53 games in 2016.

*Baylor’s 32-17 record through 49 games is its best since a 39-10 start in 2012.

*Baylor’s 15-2 start through 17 games was tied for its best in program history (started 15-2 in 1990 and 1961).

*Jr. preseason All-American/NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List member closer Troy Montemayor has 10 saves (11th in NCAA, 2nd in Big 12) in 2017. He converted his 1st 8 career save attempts last season, and after blowing a save in his 9th attempt, had converted 12 straight and now 17 of last 18. He’s 26-for-28 in converting save attempts in his career. He ranks 2nd on Baylor’s career saves list (26), tied for 5th on single-season list (12) and is 2nd BU player to have 2 10-save seasons ever (Zane Carlson 2000 (15), 2003 (11)).