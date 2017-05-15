Baylor Men’s Golf in Second Place at Stanford Regional

Baylor men’s golf is in second place after shooting 3-under-par 277 in Monday’s first round of the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional at University of Stanford Golf Course.

The Bears (-3) are five shots ahead of the current cut to advance to the NCAA Championships with two rounds to play at the Regional. Following Wednesday’s third round, the top five teams and lowest-scoring individual from a non-advancing team will be awarded berths to the NCAA Championships.

Matthew Perrine, Cooper Dossey and Hunter Shattuck are all tied for seventh place in the 75-player field after shooting 2-under 68 in Monday’s first round. That BU trio trails the individual leaders, Stanford’s Maverick McNealy and Oklahoma’s Brad Dalke, by three strokes. Garrett May is tied for 41st place at 3-over 73, and Braden Bailey is tied for 61st at 6-over 76.

No. 2 Regional seed Baylor trails only host and No. 1 Stanford (-9) by six strokes. The Bears are in front of No. 8 BYU (-2), No. 7 North Florida (-1), No. 3 Oklahoma (E), No. 5 Pepperdine (+1), No. 9 Houston (+1), No. 4 Georgia Tech (+7), No. 6 North Carolina (+8), No. 10 Ohio State (+8), No. 11 UC Santa Barbara (+16), No. 12 Sacramento State (+20) and No. 13 South Dakota State (+21).

Baylor took the turn at a combined 4-under following 11 birdies on the front-nine, and the Bears combined to shoot 1-over with six birdies on the back-nine. Shattuck led the way with six birdies, all on his first 11 holes, while Perrine followed with five birdies.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor leads the 13-team field in par-3 scoring at even-par 3.00, ranks tied for third in par-5 scoring at 6-under 4.60 and fourth in par-4 scoring at 9-over 4.18.

Baylor’s 17 birdies are tied for second-most in the field, trailing only Stanford’s 22.

BU ranks fourth in the tournament with 57 pars.

Hunter Shattuck is one of 10 players tied for the tournament lead in par-3 scoring at 1-under 2.80.

Matthew Perrine and Cooper Dossey are tied for eighth in par-4 scoring at even-par 4.00.

Shattuck, Perrine and Dossey are tied for ninth in par-5 scoring at 2-under 4.33.

Shattuck, Perrine and Dossey each tied the fifth-lowest NCAA Tournament round in program history. They trailed only Joakim Mikkelsen’s 67 at the 2012 NCAA Central Regional for lowest opening round in an NCAA Tournament in program history.

Shattuck’s six birdies tied for second-most in the 75-player field, trailing only Stanford’s Maverick McNealy with seven.

Dossey tied for third-most pars with 14 across the first 18 holes.

Perrine was one of two players to make birdie on the 473-yard, par-4 12th hole, which was the toughest hole to birdie in the first round.

STAT OF THE DAY

277 – Baylor’s first round score of 277 was the second-lowest NCAA Tournament round in program history, trailing only the 274 shot in the final round of last year’s NCAA Kohler (Wis.) Regional.



WHAT'S NEXT

Tuesday’s second round begins at 10:30 a.m. CT with tee times from both the first and 10th tees. Baylor is in the second group off the first tee in groupings with players from Stanford and BYU. Bailey is up first at 11:45 a.m., and he’ll be followed in 11-minute intervals by May, Shattuck, Dossey and Perrine