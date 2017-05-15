Rangers OF Carlos Gomez to miss 4 to 6 weeks

Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez underwent an MRI and further examination by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. The test confirmed that Gomez has a right hamstring strain and he is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Gomez will be placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and at that time, the Rangers will make a corresponding move to replace him on the active roster.

Gomez sustained the injury while running the bases and scoring from second base in the seventh inning on Sunday versus Oakland. He is batting .246 with a team high 11 doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI in 38 games for Texas this season.