Highlanders shut out Grayson, advance to championship round

The McLennan Highlanders showed up to play in this afternoon's elimination game with the Grayson Vikings at the Region V Tournament in Lubbock. Jase Embry got the compete-game shut-out win for the Highlanders on the mound as McLennan defeated Grayson 3-0 to stay alive in the tournament and advance to the championship round.



The Highlanders scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning and that was all it took. Chris Roller led off with a triple and scored on a single by Joe Breaux. Nic Motley was safe at first and moved to second on a Grayson error, bringing Joe Breaux in to score. Motley then scored on a single by Brendan Venter.



McLennan will face Weatherford at 5 p.m. in the championship game. Another Highlander win will force a winner-take-all game for the regional championship Tuesday at 1 p.m.