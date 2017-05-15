Baylor Baseball’s Langeliers, Montemayor Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers and junior reliever Troy Montemayor earned weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference, the league announced Monday. Langeliers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, while Montemayor was named Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week.

The awards mark the second and third this season for Baylor from the Big 12 as Tucker Cascadden was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on March 6. They are the sixth and seventh Big 12 weekly honors under second-year head coach Steve Rodriguez. Montemayor garnered BU’s first pitcher of the week accolade since Drew Tolson on May 22, 2016.

In five Baylor wins last week, Langeliers hit .471 (8-for-17) with seven runs, one double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI. He extended his hitting streak to seven games with hits in all five games. He had a hit, two runs, two RBI, a homer and walk Tuesday vs. Prairie View A&M. On Wednesday vs. PVAMU, he had two hits, two RBI, one run, one double and one walk. On Friday at Oklahoma State, he had two RBI, one run and one hit. On Saturday at OSU, he had two hits, one run and one walk. On Sunday at OSU, he had two runs, two RBI, two hits, one walk and his eighth homer. He had multiple RBI in four of five games in the week.

Montemayor posted back-to-back multi-inning saves to seal a series win and sweep in the last two games at Oklahoma State. For the week, he posted four innings in three appearances while allowing a hit and two walks with three strikeouts, two saves and held opposing batters to a .091 average. He tossed a perfect inning on Wednesday vs. Prairie View A&M with two strikeouts. On Saturday at Oklahoma State, he earned a 1.1-inning save while allowing just a walk. On Sunday at OSU, he notched a 1.2-inning save while giving up a hit and walk with one strikeout. He moved into second all-time at Baylor with his 25th and 26th career saves and moved into a tie for fifth on BU's single-season saves list with his 11th and 12th saves. He currently has a career-high 10-appearance scoreless streak with 10 strikeouts in his last 10.1 innings.