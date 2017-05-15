Police looking for suspect in shooting that sent man to hospital - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for suspect in shooting that sent man to hospital

COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they now have a suspect in the shooting that happened on May 12. Ronald Smith has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

If you know the whereabouts of Ronald Smith, contact police or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 254-547-1111.

Police said that a 34-year-old man was shot during a argument with Smith and was transported to the hospital by a family member. 

The incident happened on the 500 block of N. 1st St.

