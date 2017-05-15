Police investigating shooting that sent one man to the hospital

The Copperas Cove Police Department said that a man was shot during a argument on Friday evening.

Police said that the 34-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by a family member.

Witnesses were able to provide minimal information about the suspect in the shooting.

The incident happened on the 500 block of N. 1st St.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact police anonymously at 254-547-1111.

