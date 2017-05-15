Overnight fire damages Cameron duplex

Fire officials in Milam County are trying to figure out how a duplex went up in flames.

Cameron police and firefighters rushed to the scene just after 2 a.m.

Residents in Cameron called our News Channel 25 early this morning, saying they could see smoke and flames coming from the duplex in the six-hundred block of east sixth Street.

Fortunately, everyone who was inside the building got out safely, but still no word yet on caused the fire.