Arrest made in connection with Cameron duplex fire

One person is now facing charges in connection to an early morning fire that damaged a duplex in Cameron.

Police booked 33-year old Shimeshaka Shavon Anderson on arson, resisting arrest and search or transport charges.

Cameron police and fire officials answered the call around two this morning after residents called our station, reporting smoke and flames coming from the building in the six-hundred block of east sixth Street.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the rear of Unit B, and then quickly spread.

Everyone who was inside the building got out safely.