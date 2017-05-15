Baylor Softball Lands Hosting Bid, No. 15 Seed for NCAA Tournament

The Baylor softball team (43-12) secured its seventh-straight NCAA Tournament bid, hosting the NCAA Softball Regional rounds in Waco for the first time since 2014. The Lady Bears earned the No. 15 overall seed, facing Kent State (32-26) in the opening game of tournament play for BU on Friday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

Oregon State (28-25) and James Madison (50-6) will kick off the Waco Regional action with a 4 p.m. matchup on Friday.

ESPN 3 and the Watch ESPN app will carry every game throughout the tournament, with select games to be aired on ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN U.

Baylor's all-time record in the NCAA postseason is 40-25 and all 65 games have been under head coach Glenn Moore. Baylor played host to a first-round site in 2004, 2009, and 2014, along with Super Regionals in 2005 and 2007. The Lady Bears are 11-6 all-time in NCAA Tournament games played in Waco.

This marks the 12th appearance for Baylor overall in the NCAA Tournament and seventh consecutive selection. The Lady Bears have advanced to at least a Super Regional round five times and are 28-11 all-time in the first round.

James Madison enters the tournament after going 50-6 in the regular season and claiming the Colonial Athletic Association conference title. The Lady Bears have never faced JMU.

Oregon State earned an at-large bid out of the Pac-12 conference, closing out a 28-25 regular season mark. The Beavers hold a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series, though Baylor claimed the most recent meeting in 2016. BU and OSU will meet in Waco for the first time.

Kent State earned a bid as the Mid-Atlantic Conference champions, going 32-26 in the regular season. The Lady Bears hold a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series against KSU, with the two sides meeting in Waco for the first time.

Baylor joins No. 10 Oklahoma as the only two Big 12 teams to earn a hosting bid, with Texas headed to the College Station Regional and Oklahoma State headed to the top-seed Florida regional in Gainesville.

BU has a 13-9 record in 2017 against the tournament field.

Baylor Softball NCAA Postseason Notes

LAST NCAA TOURNAMENT:

2016, Eugene Regional – fell to the No. 5-seed Oregon Ducks in the Region final

LAST NCAA TOURNAMENT HOST:

2014 – Went 3-1 against the Regional field, bouncing back from an 11 inning loss to Tulsa to turn around and claim a 3-1 victory in the final just a few hours later, led by Whitney Canion.

LAST NCAA SUPER-REGIONAL:

2014 – Baylor advanced from the Waco Regional to the Athens Super Regional, sweeping No. 7 Georgia to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

LAST NCAA WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

2014 – Baylor went 2-2 in the WCWS, tying for the best finish in program history as a national semifinalist. The trip was highlighted by the largest comeback in WCWS history, with the Lady Bears overcoming a 7-0 deficit to defeat Kentucky, 8-7, in eight innings.

Baylor's all-time Postseason Record (NCAA):

40-25 (.615)

Baylor's all-time Postseason Record in Waco:

11-6

Baylor's all-time First-Round Record:

28-11

All-Time Baylor Postseason Appearances:

2004 - Waco Regional

2005 - Auburn Regional, Waco Super Regional

2006 - Corvallis Regional (Oregon St.)

2007 - Hempstead Regional (Albany), Waco Super Regional, WCWS

2009 - Waco Regional, Ann Arbor Super Regional (Michigan)

2011 - College Park Regional (Maryland), Athens Super Regional (Georgia), WCWS

2012 - Lafayette Regional (Louisiana-Lafayette)

2013 - College Station Regional (Texas A&M)

2014 - Waco Regional, Athens Super Regional (Georgia), WCWS

2015 - Lafayette Regional (ULL)

2016 - Eugene Regional (Oregon)

Pre-Glenn Moore Postseason Appearances:

1979 - SWAIAW Regional Tournament, 0-2 (Head Coach: Olga Fallon)

1980 - AIAW Regional Tournament, 5-1; AIAW Nationals, 0-1 (Head Coach: Bob Brock)

1981 - AIAW Regional Tournament, 4-0, AIAW Nationals, 0-2