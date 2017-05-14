Woman dies, three-year-old girl rescued in fiery crash

A 22-year-old woman is dead after a fiery wreck in Bryan.

According to Bryan Police, the wreck happened at 8:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police say the vehicle drove off the roadway, down the embankment and hit a tree. The car caught fire and several motorists stopped and attempted to free the driver, Isabel Castillo, but were unable to.

A three-year-old girl was in the backseat and was able to be rescued.

Castillo died on the scene.

The child was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital and is in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

