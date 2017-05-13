Men’s Tennis Advances Back To NCAA Round of 16

The seventh-ranked and seventh-seeded Baylor men's tennis team earned a spot in the NCAA Championships Round of 16 with a 4-0 shutout over No. 26 Cornell Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The win advanced Baylor (23-7) to the Round of 16 for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons and the 17th-time overall in program history. The victory also gave the Bears their 11th shutout of the year and ended Cornell’s season at 22-4.

In doubles, the Bears cruised to a victory in the opening point. First, the 84th-ranked pairing of Jimmy Bendeck and Johannes Schretter downed Lev Kazakov and Davi Volfson, 6-1, at the No. 2 spot. To clinch the first point, Max Tchoutakian and Bjoern Petersen bested Juan Jose Rosas and Bernardo Casares, 6-3, on court three.

In singles, the Bears repeated their dominance from Friday with three straight-set victories to clinch the match.

At the top of the lineup, the 15th-ranked Juan Benitez downed David Volfson, 6-1, 6-2, to put the Bears up 2-0. Playing his first singles match of the NCAA Championships, Bendeck dispatched off Casares, 6-4, 6-3, on court six. To clinch the victory, Will Little bested Pierto Rimondini, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 5 spot.



NOTABLES

• Baylor advances to the NCAA Round of 16 for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons and the 17th-time overall in program history.

• Baylor is 55-18 (.753) all-time in NCAA Championship play.

• BU is 17-1 in second round matches.

• The Bears are 11-2 in home matches in 2017.

• Baylor is 26-0 when hosting first and second round NCAA Championship action and 28-1 all-time in NCAA matches in Waco.

• BU is 19-11 in doubles points and 18-1 in matches when winning the doubles point this year.

• The Bears are 3-0 all-time against Cornell, but got their first win under Knoll against the Big Red.

TOP QUOTE #1

"“I think anybody that was here yesterday saw that we played much, much better today. It wasn’t just getting through, it was playing better. We know that we are going to have to continue to raise our level, and I was really proud of the guys for coming out today and just playing a much better tennis match." - head coach Matt Knoll on the victory



TOP QUOTE #2

"“It’s a focus issue. You know it was just a matter of focusing a little bit better, executing a little bit better, moving a little bit better, taking their time, being in their routines, doing all the things we talk about all the time, and just doing a better job of it. And I thought across the board, just a much, much better tennis match.” - Knoll on how his team raised its level

WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor will now head to Athens, Ga. to compete in the NCAA Round of 16. The Bears will face No. 10 Texas (21-8) on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.