Baylor Baseball Posts 3-2 Win to Take Series at OSU

Baylor baseball registered a 3-2 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Stadium. The Bears (31-17, 10-10) used a pair of home runs and stellar pitching to take the series over the Cowboys (24-23, 6-13) with a chance to sweep.

The game was scoreless until Baylor broke through in the fourth inning with three runs. Shea Langeliers led off with a single, and then with two outs, Aaron Dodson and Davis Wendzel hit back-to-back home runs to give the Bears all the runs they would need.

Oklahoma State answered with a two-run homer in the seventh but the BU bullpen held strong.

BU starter Montana Parsons (5-2) earned the win, giving up no runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings. Troy Montemayor picked up his 11th save with 1.1 innings of scoreless pitching and one walk. OSU starter Joe Lienhard was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

NOTES

*Baylor has won 12 of its last 17 games and seven of its last eight after going through a stretch of losing eight of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor has won 31 or more games for the first time since 2012 (49-17) and 16th time in the last 22 seasons.

*Baylor has hit 22 home runs in its last 21 games after hitting 14 homers in its first 26 games of the season.

*Baylor has 36 home runs this season through 48 games, which are two more than its season output of 34 in 53 games in 2016.

*Baylor’s 31-17 record through 48 games is its best since a 39-9 start in 2012.

*Baylor is 5-3 on its current nine-game road swing in Big 12 Conference play.

*Baylor trails the all-time series to Oklahoma State 45-39, 20-16 in Stillwater and had lost four in a row in the series. BU’s last series win in Stillwater came on May 13-15, 2011.

*Baylor is 12-8 away from Baylor Ballpark this season (10-7 on road, 2-1 in neutral sites).

*Baylor has won six of its 11 three-game series in 2017 and three of its last four.

*Baylor has won back-to-back Big 12 road series for the first time since 2012 on April 5-7 at Missouri and April 13-15 at Kansas State.

*Junior RHP Montana Parsons has thrown at least five innings with three earned runs or less and three or more strikeouts in 10 of 12 starts this season.

*Senior first baseman Aaron Dodson has a career-high 18-game on-base streak and four-game hitting streak as he hit his career-high eighth home run of the season for his team-high 10th multi-RBI game.

*Freshman third baseman Davis Wendzel has a season-high 17-game on-base streak and six-game hitting streak as he hit his sixth homer of the season.

*Freshman catcher Shea Langeliers has an 11-game on-base streak and six-game hitting streak as he notched his 14th multi-hit game.

*Junior left fielder Kameron Esthay has a six-game on-base streak.

*Senior designated hitter Matt Menard has a four-game hitting streak.

*Sophomore center fielder Richard Cunningham has a three-game hitting streak.

*Junior preseason All-American/NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List member RHP closer Troy Montemayor has 11 saves in 2017. He converted his first eight career save attempts last season, and after blowing a save in his ninth attempt, had converted 12 straight and now 16 of last 17. He’s 25-for-27 in converting save attempts in his career. He now ranks second on Baylor’s career saves list (25), tied for sixth on the single-season list (11) and is the second BU player to have two 10-save seasons ever (Zane Carlson 2000 (15), 2003 (11)).

*Montemayor has a career high nine-appearance scoreless streak -- he's allowed three hits (none in last seven outings and 6.2 innings) and two walks with nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings during the streak.

STAT OF THE GAME

21 – The amount of consecutive Big 12 Championships that Baylor has qualified for with the win – the Bears will now have made an appearance in all 21 events since the league started in 1996.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“Whether there are guys on base or nobody on base, I don’t know if [Montana Parsons’] heart rate ever gets above 75. But that’s what makes him really good – he can maintain that composure and ability to control his actions. I told our guys that a road series win is good but a road series sweep is even better. So we’ll get a good night’s sleep tonight and come back ready to play tomorrow.” – Head Coach Steve Rodriguez

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor finishes its series at Oklahoma State with a 1 p.m. CT game on Sunday.