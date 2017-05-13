No. 12 Baylor Softball Crushes Texas to Close Big 12 Tournament Play

No. 12/16 Baylor softball (43-12) cruised to a dominating 7-0 win over the Texas Longhorns (31-24), winning the third place game to close out play in the Big 12 Softball Championship on Saturday afternoon at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Lady Bears added another quality win to the team’s postseason resume, leading into the NCAA Softball Selection Show, airing Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Gia Rodoni (15-2) showed complete control in the circle, going 5.0 frames of two-hit shutout ball, striking out six.

Kelsee Selman closed out the final two frames, spinning two perfect frames to keep the Longhorns off the bases.

The Lady Bears erupted for a five-spot in the bottom of the fourth, with Shelby McGlaun getting the ball rolling with a full count walk.

Riley Browder checked on to pinch run, leading into a single for Jessie Scroggins.

Maddison Kettler roped a single down the line in right field, scoring Browder and pushing Scroggins to third.

A double steal for the Lady Bears forced a Longhorn error on the throw down to second, allowing Scroggins to score and putting BU in front, 2-0.

Keeping the rally going, Rodoni helped her own cause, reaching safely on a fielder’s choice, with Kettler diving back to beat the throw to the bag at second. A two-out, full-count walk for Lindsey Cargill loaded the bases, brining Kyla Walker to the plate.

Walker drilled a hooking line shot into the corner down the right field line, clearing the bases on a three-RBI double to ice a five-run inning for BU.

Adding on in the bottom of the fifth, Shelby Friudenberg laced a single up the middle, with Madi O’Neal subbing on to run.

With a 1-0 count, McGlaun launched the next pitch well over the wall in straightaway center field, a two-run shot to put the Lady Bears in front, 7-0. Selman closed out the final two frames, with Baylor cruising to its third win over the Longhorns in 2017.

Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State, 2-0, in the championship game, sweeping both the regular season and tournament Big 12 titles.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kelsee Selman, Shelby Friudenberg, and Jessie Scroggins were all named to the Big 12 Softball All-Tournament team.

Lindsey Cargill extended her on-base streak to 33, tying Shelby Friudenberg (33, 2017) for the second-longest streak in program history.

Cargill posted her 247th career hit, tying the program record by Naomi Fitzgerald (247, 1998-2001).

Cargill and Kyla Walker both bumped their hit totals up to 77, tying for the third-most single-season hits in program history.

Shelby “Goose” McGlaun knocked her team-leading 10th home run of the season.

Jessie Scroggins led the Baylor offense with a .714 hitting clip over the weekend.

TOP QUOTE

“We started slow, but ended big with a resounding 7-0 victory over a good team. Although we are disappointed in a third place finish, I believe we ended up sending a strong message to the national committee. We expect to see Waco as a host site when the tournament field is announced tomorrow night.” – Baylor head coach Glenn Moore

STAT OF THE GAME

0.00 – the ERA of the Baylor pitching staff in the weekend conference tournament, with the only two runs allowed by the Lady Bear pitchers coming on unearned opportunities.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor will find out its postseason standing with the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Selection show, airing Sunday, May 14, at 9 p.m. on ESPN 2. The Lady Bears will host a watch party in the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center that is open to the public, with the team arriving at 8:30 p.m. and light refreshments provided.