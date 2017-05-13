No. 16 Baylor Women's Tennis Advances in NCAA Championship - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 16 Baylor Women's Tennis Advances in NCAA Championship

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No. 16-ranked Baylor women’s tennis advanced to the NCAA Championship second round for the 13th consecutive season and the 15th time overall with a 4-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears move to 21-0 when hosting NCAA first and second rounds and maintain their perfect mark at Hurd Tennis Center on the year, 16-0, following the win.

Baylor (22-6) got off to a strong start in doubles and never looked back en route to its shutout victory over the Islanders (20-3). The freshman duo of Angelina Shakhraichuk and Jessica Hinojosa got the ball rolling with a 6-1 victory on court two over Hortense Boscher and Louise Trigona.

Baylor’s No. 35-ranked pair of senior Blair Shankle and sophomore Karina Traxler delivered the first point with a 6-2 win against Jelena Dzinic and Judit Vives in No. 1 doubles. Following the win, Shankle and Traxler move to 8-1 on the year.

The freshman class carried the momentum through into singles with Hinojosa recording the first victory on court six, 6-1, 6-0, against Marina Vicens Miquel and Shakhraichuk posting the second on court five, 6-0, 6-1, over Maria Maldonado.

Senior Rhiann Newborn provided the clincher for the Lady Bears with a 6-1, 6-3 decision against Trigona in No. 3 singles. She has recorded the match-winner in Baylor’s last two home contests.

Baylor advances to meet No. 20-ranked Texas A&M in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center. The Lady Bears defeated the Aggies during the regular season, 4-0, but Texas A&M was missing its top singles player at the time.

OTHER NOTABLES
? Baylor advances to the NCAA Championship second round for the 13th consecutive season and the 14th time overall.
? The Lady Bears are 21-0 when hosting NCAA Championship first and second round action.
? Baylor is perfect at home this season, possessing a 16-0 record.
? Baylor is 15-5 in the first round of NCAA play all-time and 13-1 under head coach Joey Scrivano.
? Baylor is 34-19 all-time in the NCAA Championship and 31-13 under Scrivano’s direction.
? BU is 23-1 all-time in all NCAA Championship matches played in Waco.
? The Lady Bears have won nine of their last 10 dual matches.
? Baylor owns a 10-4 record in NCAA second round matches all-time.

TOP QUOTES
“Corpus Christi is a great team. They are a conference championship team. We knew that they were going to be really tough, they were going to make a lot of balls. They were going to force us to have to play our best tennis. That’s what you want in the first round. It never helps you to get a cake walk and not get pushed at all, then you just create bad habits and that doesn’t translate well in the next round.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

“It’s a rivalry match. You put the NCAA tournament on top of it and that’s what you want. You want matches where you feel like you are going in the deep end. Whenever we play Texas A&M, that’s what type of match it is. They’ve had a tremendous amount of success against us the last few years. They’re just a great team. We’ve got to be ready play and do what we do.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

WHAT’S NEXT
No. 1 seed and No. 16-ranked Baylor advances to meet No. 2 seed and No. 20-ranked Texas A&M in the NCAA Championship second round. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.

Cub Tennis, a free clinic for children who have a ticket purchased for the NCAA event under the age of 11, will begin at 12 p.m.

