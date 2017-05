77 Baylor Student-Athletes Earn Degrees

A total of 77 Baylor University student-athletes graduated this weekend, receiving degrees at commencement on Friday and Saturday inside the Ferrell Center.

Seventy-two student-athletes earned undergraduate degrees, while five earned advanced degrees. Since joining the Big 12 Conference in 1996, 1,727 Baylor student-athletes have earned bachelor’s degrees and 89 have earned advanced degrees.

Baylor student-athletes receiving degrees this spring include:

Football (7):

Chris Callahan

Dominic DeSouza

Cole Edmiston

Harrison Fox

Peni Tagive

Tanner Thrift

Tion Wright

Men’s Golf (2):

Jackson Heazel

Nick Thornton

Women’s Basketball (4):

Sune Agbuke *

Nina Davis

Chardonae Fuqua *

Khadijiah Cave

Acrobatics & Tumbling (8):

Kaelyn Cowan

Alexa Crumpton

Miranda Girouard

Hannah Henke

Shayla Kelley

Mikea Knox

Kiara Nowlin

Allie Williams

Men’s Track & Field (5):

Isaiah Duke

Richard Gary

Chase Hood

Matthew League

Jordan West

Soccer (6):

Lindsay Burns

Emory Cason

Jody Lee

Sara Martinson

Ashley York

Marissa Sullivan

Volleyball (3):

Kristina Fitzpatrick

Laura Jones

Morgan Reed

Men’s Tennis (3):

Lucas De Jong

Tyler Stayer

Max Tchoutakian

Baseball (6):

Aaron Dodson

Kameron Esthay

Nick Lewis

Steven McLean

Kyle Ott

Alex Phillips

Women’s Track (10):

Carly Grandcolas

Cion Hicks

Taylor Houston

Saphire Hughes

Ashley Fields

Maggie Montoya

Jenna Pfeiffer

Jessica Purtell

Peyton Thomas

Maddie Zimmerman

Men’s Basketball (3):

Alerik Freeman

Johnathan Motley

Ishmail Wainright

Women’s Golf (1):

Maggie Beth Byers

Softball (4):

Riley Browder

Ariana Hawkins

Kelsee Selman

Sarah Smith

Equestrian (13):

Kenzie Amack

Alicia Gasser

Kelsie Holman

Hannah Huntington

Savannah Jenkins

Ingrid Lecot

Stephanie Peck

Ericka Rodenski

Elizabeth Shank

Karyn Simpson

Taylor Sutton

Claire Uhlman

Kelsey Wolf

Women’s Tennis (2):

Kiah Generette

Kely Putri