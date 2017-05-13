Volunteers clean up litter from Copperas Cove creeks

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful cleaned up two creeks Saturday morning.

Sixteen people volunteered to help out.

The city-council-appointed board holds waterway clean ups multiple times each year to help keep the numerous creeks free of litter.

For Clear Creek behind Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, this is the fourth year Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful has focused its efforts on the area.

"The first year that we cleaned it, we got 920 pounds of litter just out of this one creek. It was amazing. I mean, it was just covered, and that was the worst we had ever seen it. This is probably the second worst, what we saw today," Silvia Rhoads, the Executive Director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, said.

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is always looking for volunteers, but until their next event, they encourage people to pick up any litter they see to help keep the creeks clean.

