Lampasas Police Department hosts women's self defense class

The Lampasas Police Department hosted a women self defense class Saturday.

Women ages nine to 90 were invited to hear and learn lessons to hopefully help keep themselves out of dangerous situations, but also how to defend themselves if that were to ever occur.

Lampasas Police Chief Sammy Bailey said the class was sparked by interest from women in the community who thought it would be beneficial.

After Saturday's event, some women are hopeful to have the Rape, Aggression, Defense instructor back to Lampasas for a full 12-hour course one day.

"My husband is deploying at the end of the year, so it's just me and my two kids by myself, and I had a really bad scare a few months ago that made me realize, you know, if I'm by myself what would I do?" Shelby Pinnegar, a class participant, said. "I felt like this class would help me build confidence and get those skills and tools in my toolbox that I really needed that I didn't have."

Pinnegar added it was a relief to hear Lampasas Police Chief Bailey tell the class to call 9-1-1 whenever they feel something might be off. Chief Bailey said the police department would rather come check it out and have everything be fine rather than never being called.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.