Military wives pampered at H-E-B for spouse appreciation day

Seventeen moms were pampered for Mother's Day and Military Spouse Appreciation Day thanks to H-E-B and their partnership with USO.

The ladies met at the new H-E-B in Killeen off of Stan Schlueter where they had their hair, nails and makeup done.

The women also had the chance to make chocolate covered strawberries and learn how to arrange a vase of flowers that they got to take home.

"We just really wanna roll out the red carpet for them and treat them to beauty tips, tasty treats and how-to workshops. Our military spouses do so much to support our nation's freedom, and we just really wanna give back to them and really let them know how important they are to us here at H-E-B," Johnny Mojica, H-E-B's Community Coordinator, said.

The event was part of H-E-B's statewide military appreciation campaign.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.