Zumbathon raises money for Scott & White Marrow Donor Program

Dozens of people danced at Temple Mall Saturday morning to raise money for a good cause.

The Marrow Donor Program at Scott & White hosted the event to raise money to help cancer patients find marrow and stem cell donors.

Organizers want to make people aware of the importance of registering to be a bone marrow donor.

"It's really, really important for you to join the registry so we can give patients out there hope at finding a matching donor," Stephanie Jardot, community engagement manager for the Scott & White Be The Match Bone Marrow Donor Program, said.

Only 30% of patients needing a marrow transplant have a matching donor in their family.

Anyone between the ages of 18-44 can register to help. For more information about registering with Be The Match, click here.

