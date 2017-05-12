No. 16 Baylor Women's Tennis Set to Host NCAA Championships

The No. 16-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team opens the 2017 NCAA Championship with a first round matchup against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday, May 12. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center, following another first round match at 10 a.m. between No. 20 Texas &M and Louisiana-Monroe.

Baylor is making its 20th overall NCAA Championship appearances and its 13th in a row. The Lady Bears enter NCAA postseason action with a 21-6 record on the season, including an unblemished 15-0 mark at home. It was the fifth undefeated home season in program history and the first since 2010.

TEAM NOTES

• Baylor is 33-19 (.635) all-time in NCAA Championship play. BU is 14-5 in first round matches and 10-4 in second round action.

• The Lady Bears are 9-5 against ranked opponents and a perfect 15-0 at home in 2017.

• Baylor is 22-1 all-time in NCAA Championship matches played in Waco.

• BU has advanced to the Round of 16 in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

• Baylor has reached the Elite Eight six times and the Final four twice under head coach Joey Scrivano.

• The Lady Bears have won eight of their last nine dual matches, falling in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Championship to No. 9 Oklahoma State, 4-2.

• Under Scrivano, Baylor owns an 11-1 record in the first round of NCAA Championship play.

• Senior Blair Shankle is ranked No. 3 nationally, the highest ranking ever achieved by a Baylor women’s tennis player. She is the No. 5 seed in the 64-player singles bracket.

• Shankle and NCAA doubles teammate sophomore Karina Traxler are rated No. 35 nationally.

THE SCRIVANO FILE

• In his 15th season at Baylor and 18th season overall as a head coach.

• Owns a 353-114 (.756) record at BU and a 413-132 (.758) career record.

• Has led BU to 11 Big 12 Conference regular season titles, and eight Big 12 Tournament championships.

• Coached Zuzana Zemanova to an NCAA singles title in 2005 (first unseeded player in NCAA history to win the title).

• Six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and three-time ITA Texas Region Coach of the Year.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT – BLAIR SHANKLE

• Ranked No. 3 in nation in singles and No. 35 in doubles with NCAA partner Karina Traxler.

• Owns a 27-4 singles record and a 17-2 in dual-match action.

• Enters the NCAA Championshipon an eight-match win streak.

• Has gone 10-4 against ranked foes, while playing in the No. 1 singles position for Baylor.

• Named to the All-Big 12 first team in singles and doubles (with Karina Traxler).

• Shankle is the No. 5 overall seed, entering as Baylor’s only NCAA Singles Championship selection.

• She achieved the highest singles ranking in program history (No. 3) and became the ninth player to surpass the 100 wins milestone.

• Broke a conference record with four Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT – RHIANN NEWBORN

• Earned All-Big 12 second team recognition after posting a 4-1 mark in conference play. It was her first career conference award.

• Owns a 19-7 singles record and is 14-5 in dual-match action.

• Compiled a 3-5 record ranked foes and has won five of her last six matches.

• Has appeared for Baylor in each of the top three positions this year.

HONOR ROLL

• Senior Rhiann Newborn, senior Blair Shankle, sophomore Karina Traxler and freshman Jessica Hinojosa earned All-Big 12 recognition this year.

• Shankle was named to the All-Big 12 singles first team for the second-straight season. She was also named to the doubles first team with Traxler.

• Newborn was selected to the All-Big 12 singles second team, her first career conference honor.

• Hinojosa was selected to the All-Freshman Team.

• Shankle was honored for her efforts off the court, receiving CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large accolades. She has maintained a 3.98 GPA as an accounting major at Baylor.