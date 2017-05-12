Thompson, Highlanders wrack up all-conference honors

Head coach Mitch Thompson and six members of the McLennan baseball team were named to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) All-Conference team.



Thompson was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Highlanders to a second consecutive conference championship. All six players selected received first-team honors: sophomore Brendan Venter (third base), sophomore Chris Roller (outfield), freshman Josh Breaux (designated hitter), sophomore Nic Motley (utility), sophomore Jason Blanchard (starting pitcher), and freshman Bailey Horn (starting pitcher).

The Highlanders face Howard at 8 p.m. tonight in the opening round of the Region V Tournament at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on the campus of Texas Tech University.