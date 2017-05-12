No. 12 Baylor Softball Opens Big 12 Tournament Play

The No. 12/16 Baylor Lady Bears (41-11, 13-5 Big 12) opens its run at the 2017 Big 12 Softball Championship as the No. 2 seed, facing No. 3 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. and No. 5 Iowa State at 5 p.m. on Friday at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Big 12 Softball Championship is returning for the first time since 2010, with the league’s head coaches and the institutions’ athletic directors voting to bring the tournament back into play.

Hosted by the conference office in partnership with USA Softball, the tournament is played in the same stadium as the annual NCAA Softball Division I Women’s College World Series, the only conference in the country that can stake that claim.

With an altered pool play format, all six teams that qualified for the tournament are guaranteed three games of competition, with the winner of the Baylor-OSU-ISU pool advancing to face the winner of the OU-UT-TTU on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

FOX College Sports will carry both of Baylor’s games on Friday, with Chad McKee and Lauren Chamberlain on the call. If the Lady Bears do advance to the championship game, FOX Sports 2 will carry the broadcast.

ESPN Central Texas will also carry all three Baylor games of the tournament, with the Voice of the Bears, John Morris on the call.

Baylor is looking for the program’s first Big 12 Tournament title, with the lone conference trophy for the program coming with the regular season title in 2007.

Baylor is 11-22 all-time in the Big 12 Softball Championship, with the Lady Bears’ best finish coming on bow outs in 2004, 2005, and 2009. BU is vying for its first trip to the tournament final.

Baylor took a 3-0 series sweep over Iowa State and a 2-1 series win over Oklahoma State in regular season Big 12 play.

Baylor landed a program-record 10 Big 12 postseason accolades, including Jessie Scroggins as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, four first team All-Big 12 selections, two second team honorees, and three All-Freshman team members.

Baylor landed six Academic All-Big 12 selections, including five first-teamers and all four seniors.

Several Lady Bears are knocking on the doorstep of long-standing program records, with Lindsey Cargill and Kyla Walker currently tied with 72 hits this season. They both sit nine short of tying the Baylor single-season hits record (81, Harmony Schwethelm, 2005 & Ashley Monceaux, 2007).

Cargill is also five hits (242) short of tying the Baylor career hits record (247, Naomi Fitzgerald, 1998-2001).