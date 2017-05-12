TxDOT urges drivers to avoid area on I-35 after 4 vehicle crash - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TxDOT urges drivers to avoid area on I-35 after 4 vehicle crash

(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

TxDOT is warning drivers to avoid I-35 at MM 314 Old Blevins Road, south of Eddy after a four-vehicle crash. The accident is in the southbound lane.

Emergency responders are en route to the scene.

There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared at this time.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly