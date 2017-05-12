TxDOT urges drivers to avoid area on I-35 after 4 vehicle crash

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
TxDOT is warning drivers to avoid I-35 at MM 314 Old Blevins Road, south of Eddy after a four-vehicle crash. The accident is in the southbound lane.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
