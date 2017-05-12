Crash site cleared after four-vehicle wreck - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Crash site cleared after four-vehicle wreck

(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The scene of a four-vehicle crash has been cleared. 

TxDOT was warning drivers to avoid I-35 at MM 314 Old Blevins Road, south of Eddy after a four-vehicle crash. The accident was in the southbound lane.

Traffic was starting to clear in the area. 

