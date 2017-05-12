Military spouse started in community college now to graduate with master's degree

Guadalupe Colon-Rodriguez moved to Killeen following a soldier to Fort Hood.

In order to further her education, Colon registered for general education classes at Central Texas College with no real plan.

Fast forward a couple years down the line and Colon is set to walk the stage Saturday for her Master's Degree in Education with a focus in mathematics.

Colon aspires to be a math teacher thanks to mentors and professors at Central Texas College and Texas A&M Central Texas who helped her discover her true passion for mathematics.

Colon said going to school while being a military spouse was challenging but she focused on schooling while her spouse was deployed.

Colon said her next step is to start working toward her Ph.D.

May 12 is observed as Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

