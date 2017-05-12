Two CTX honored with awards for excellence

One of two Central Texas teachers who placed in a statewide competition is talking about the achievement.

Holly Land, a fourth grade science teacher at South Bosque Elementary School in the Midway ISD, got third place in her the elementary category in the Texas Medical Association's 2017 Ernest and Sarah Butler Awards for Excellence in science teaching.

Land said that came with $2,000 for her, and $1,000 dollars for the school, which she said she will put toward the new lab.

When Land found out, she said she could not hold in her excitement.

"Oh I was overwhelmed. I ran up and down the halls screaming, 'I got third! I got third!' and then I found out I wasn't supposed to tell anyone so that was kind of embarrassing but it's really a big deal," Land said. "This is essentially third place in the whole state of Texas, over 400 applicants. So to be recognized for my teaching at that level is mind-blowing, really."

Land teaches South Bosque’s state award-winning Destination Imagination Team and her classes run the South Bosque Weather Station. Land said what makes her so effective as a science teacher is her willingness to get silly and creative with her lesson plans. She said many times she gets her students engaged by making the lessons physical not just mental.

A Texas Medical Association News Release said Teresa Kelm, from Connally Elementary School in the Connally ISD, won first place in the elementary category. News Channel 25 reached out to Connally ISD to get a picture and more information, but have not heard back.

