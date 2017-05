High School softball & baseball playoff scoreboard

SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

6A

Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield

4A

Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown

Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB

3A

Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if needed): 3 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD

2A

Moody vs. Lindsay – Game 1: Moody 7, Lindsay 1; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at FW Brewer; Game 3 (if needed): follows Game 2

TAPPS D3

Reicher vs. Round Rock Concordia: 4 p.m. Friday at Concordia University, Austin

BASEBALL AREA ROUND

6A

Allen vs. Harker Heights – Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana; Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday at Corsicana

Southlake Carroll vs. Midway – Game 1: Southlake Carroll 3, Midway 2; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose; Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose

5A

Temple vs. Cedar Park – Game 1: Cedar Park 4, Temple 3; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at UMHB; Game 3 (if needed): follows Game 2

4A

China Spring vs. Giddings – Game 1: China Spring 6, Giddings 4; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at China Spring; Game 3 (if needed) follows Game 2

Robinson vs. Taylor – Game 1: Robinson 5, Taylor 2; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Rogers; Game 3 (if needed): follows Game 2

Salado vs. Athens – Game 1: Salado 4, Athens 3

3A

Clifton vs. Maypearl – Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if needed): follows Game 2

Groesbeck vs. Leon – Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Leon; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Groesbeck; Game 3 (if needed): follows Game 2

Teague vs. Franklin – Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville

Troy vs. Grandview – Game 1: Troy 0, Grandview 2; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at UMHB; Game 3 (if needed): follows Game 2

2A

Mart vs. Crawford – Game 1: Mart 4, Crawford 2

Valley Mills vs. Dawson – Game 1: Dawson 4 Valley Mills 2; Game 2: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 follows Game 2

Bosqueville vs. Wortham – Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 2: follows game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 10 a.m. Saturday

Perrin Whitt vs. Riesel – Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m. at Crawley; Game 2: Saturday at 10 a.m. at Crawley; Game 3 (if needed) follows Game 2

1A

Abbott vs. Lipan – Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson; Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday at Burleson; Game 3 (if needed): follows Game 2

TAPPS Div. V

Live Oak at Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian – Game 1: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Suggs Field, Lake Jackson