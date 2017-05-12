Temple police find missing child that walked away from school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple police find missing child that walked away from school

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said they have found the missing child that walked away from Thornton Elementary School.

He is 11 years old and in the 5th grade.

