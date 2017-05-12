Affidavit: 17-year-old sexually assaulted 12-year-old boy for years

The Morgan's Point Resort Police Department said they have arrested a 17-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Noah Schaefer was transported to the Bell County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the family of the victim, a 12-year-old boy, went to a party where Schaefer was a resident in February. The home was in Morgan's Point.

The mother of the victim said while at the party, she went into Schaefer's room where she found Shaefer and her son playing video games. The mother said her son's pants were down.

She told Shaefer to never touch her son again.

After returning home, the victim told his mother that the sexual assault had been going on for years. He said the assault included "oral, anal and everything else", the affidavit said.

The victim and his younger brother were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Waco. His younger brother admitted that he had saw Schaefer sexually assault the victim orally while at the Morgan's Point residence.

